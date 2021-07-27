Yokem Connection
Two men indicted in shooting death of woman on Interstate 220

From left: Roger Hicks, 32, and Aaron Simmons, 26, were both indicted for first-degree murder...
From left: Roger Hicks, 32, and Aaron Simmons, 26, were both indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sheniquel O’Neal, according to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office.(BPSO | BPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men are facing the possibility of life in prison for their alleged role in the shooting death of a woman while she drove down Interstate 220.

Roger Hicks, 32, and Aaron Simmons, 26, were both indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shequiel O’Neal, according to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office.

On the morning of January 17, 2020, O’Neal was driving on I-220 between Benton Road and Airline Drive in Bossier City. She was later found shot to death in her SUV, which had crashed on the side of I-220.

Following an investigation by the Bossier City Police Department, Hicks and Simmons were taken into custody.

The Bossier Grand Jury Also returned indictments for the following:

  • Demetrious McCoy 31, was indicted for second-degree murder in the death of Hannah Sheffield. On April 10, 2021, police believe Sheffield, 29, was driving home from work when she was shot while driving her car near McElroy and Evans Streets. She crashed into a home on Burchett Street.
  • Gabriel Combs, 22, was indicted in the death of Katherine Parker, 22, of Benton. BCPD determined that she was killed in Brownlee Park in north Bossier City and then dumped at the Duck Pond in Shreveport. Her body was discovered on May 28, 2021.
  • Robert Bridges, 36, was indicted for four counts of first-degree rape. The victim was under the age of 13 on each of the four counts.

