SUSLA chancellor cancels debt for students who attended from spring ’20 to spring ’21

SUSLA chancellor, Dr. Rodney Ellis, announced Friday, July 23, 2021 that student debt is...
SUSLA chancellor, Dr. Rodney Ellis, announced Friday, July 23, 2021 that student debt is canceled for those who attended between spring of 2020 and spring of 2021.(SUSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lot of students at Southern University Shreveport, better known as SUSLA, had a big reason to smile Friday, July 23.

That’s because the chancellor, Dr. Rodney Ellis, announced that student debt for those in attendance from spring 2020 to spring 2021 is canceled.

“Over the past year, with the pandemic, it’s been extremely difficult for a lot of us. We felt the pain in our economy, in our personal life, and when there is good news to share, we want to try to do as much as possible to advise you of those things,“ he announced to a group of students Friday evening. “Specifically, what I want to announce is that Southern University of Shreveport will eliminate the balances of every student who has attended SUSLA from spring 2020 to spring 2021.”

Students cheered at the news.

SUSLA NEWS CONFERENCE 7-23-21

Southern University at Shreveport Chancellor clears the way for thousands to attend school at SUSLA.

Posted by Southern University at Shreveport, LA on Friday, July 23, 2021

Dr. Ellis also said student who apply and register by Aug. 6 will be given $1,000 in financial aid to help them return to school.

The investment was made possible by the CARES Act and “paves the way for students to enroll in programs as SUSLA, which prepares students for high demand, high-paying jobs.”

