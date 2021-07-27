Yokem Connection
WATCH LIVE: Smoking ban, recycling contract again before Shreveport City Council members

Council members will consider authorizing mayor to enter a recycling contract
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Members of the Smoke-free Louisiana coalition are expected to update Shreveport City Council members today on implementation of the city’s smoking ban that will be enforced starting Aug. 1.

An effort to exempt the city’s riverboat casinos from the ban was tabled July 13 and appears on today’s agenda as a tabled item.

The City Council will convene at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Click here to view the agenda and supporting documents.

Council members also will consider authorizing Mayor Adrian Perkins to contract C. Edwards Concepts LLC to provide curbside recycling within the city.

A City Council committee, after twice interviewing Edwards, recommended offering her company a five-year contract with two additional three-year renewal periods.

The contract calls for Edwards to be paid $158,333 a month starting with the end of the month in which Edwards begins recycling pickups. And if the pickup does not begin on the first of the month, that fee will be prorated.

Click here to review the contract.

