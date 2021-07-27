Shreveport residents react to updated CDC mask guidance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana recently reported the second highest daily numbers since January. The state showed nearly 7,000 news cases in a single today on July 27.

The CDC urges both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear a mask. Some residents say they don’t mind masking up if it will bring us back in the right direction.

“I am a medical person, I strongly advise it [wearing a mask]. There is too much out there that we don’t know anything about and you’re submitting your friends, family, and yourself to ending up in the ICU and never getting out, that’s very sad,” said Shreveport resident Linda Troino.

However, parent Heather Luckett has varied emotions on wearing masks.

“I do have mixed feelings about it, I hate masks but yet to prevent maybe spreading of it maybe it should be required,” she said.

On Friday, July 23, Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed the low vaccination numbers in Shreveport and said some city leaders are considering putting a mask mandate in place.

“We know what mask mandates bring, when public leader thinks of things of that nature. If things get worse we have to think about things similar to a shutdown, we can not afford it. We have tools, we need to get vaccinated and where a mask,” said Perkins.

