Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport residents react to updated CDC mask guidance

(WBRC)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana recently reported the second highest daily numbers since January. The state showed nearly 7,000 news cases in a single today on July 27.

The CDC urges both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear a mask. Some residents say they don’t mind masking up if it will bring us back in the right direction.

“I am a medical person, I strongly advise it [wearing a mask]. There is too much out there that we don’t know anything about and you’re submitting your friends, family, and yourself to ending up in the ICU and never getting out, that’s very sad,” said Shreveport resident Linda Troino.

However, parent Heather Luckett has varied emotions on wearing masks.

“I do have mixed feelings about it, I hate masks but yet to prevent maybe spreading of it maybe it should be required,” she said.

On Friday, July 23, Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed the low vaccination numbers in Shreveport and said some city leaders are considering putting a mask mandate in place.

“We know what mask mandates bring, when public leader thinks of things of that nature. If things get worse we have to think about things similar to a shutdown, we can not afford it. We have tools, we need to get vaccinated and where a mask,” said Perkins.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

Latest News

CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year
File: Photo of school bus
Only 9% of Louisiana school-aged children vaccinated against COVID
First responders, paramedics are facing high temperatures while attempting to assist those...
Paramedics, first responders facing challenges as COVID-19 numbers increase again