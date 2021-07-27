Yokem Connection
‘Shocked and surprised’: Family & community react to teen being shot

(KSLA)
By Doug Warner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 13-year-old is still in critical condition after a recent Shreveport shooting.

The victim’s mother says the bullet caused extensive damage to his rectum, colon and small intestine. The teen was shot on July 26 while walking home from a convenience store near Hyde Park.

KSLA recently learned the teen is the same person that was recently interviewed on The Good Stuff. The June 30 profile, titled ‘The Good Stuff: Jesus Took the Wheel’ focused on how the young boy was turning his life around after being in the back seat of a stolen car that crashed through the doors of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

The pastor of that church, Danny Mitchell, worked out a deal with the prosecution to allow him to have community service. The teen, who we are not identifying, has been working with Pastor Mitchell and the church for weeks now, working off his community service and working toward a more positive future.

Mitchell says he was stunned when he learned his new friend had been shot.

“It shocked and surprised me. Of all the 13-year-old kids, this kids, walking from the store. We’ve got work to do,” said Mitchell.

The teen’s mother says she is crushed that he would be targeted like this in broad daylight.

As far as mentally and emotionally, she stated, “He’s strong and his mind is strong. I feel like God takes us through these things as a testimony so we can move forward.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more from the teen’s mother and her response to the incident.

