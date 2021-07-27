Yokem Connection
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma woman gave birth to a rare set of identical triplets last month.

The babies have spent the time since then in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital.

“They were born at 29 weeks, so they were all over a little over two pounds. So, they were really small,” Stephanie Norman said.

The girls are small, but mighty and growing every day.

“Aspen, she actually got to come home first,” Norman said. “The other two were still in the NICU so that was really hard.”

Now, the family is all together as Norman, her husband TJ and 2-year-old son Wyatt adjust from a family of three to six.

Norman gave birth to the triplets on June 2.

“They all each had their own sack,” Norman said. “So, since they all shared one placenta that made them identical.”

The news of three babies came as a huge shock to the high school sweethearts.

“We were ready to start trying for one more and we were hoping it would be a girl,” Norman said. “And then we were surprised we got three girls.”

TJ even joked about the possibility of twins or triplets on the way to their first ultrasound.

“Yeah, what are we going to do if we hear more than one heartbeat and then there was three of them in there,” TJ said.

The triplets’ big brother Wyatt couldn’t be prouder!

“When they get up in the morning he’ll be like, ‘Hi sissy!’” Norman said.

The beautiful baby girls are identical so telling them apart is a challenge right now.

“We have little ankle bracelets on them right now of different colors with their initials on them,” Norman said.

It’s three of everything now: cribs, a three-seat stroller and lots of diapers. It is a life the Norman family is grateful for.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

