Rain becomes limited again leading to more heat

(KSLA) - Hope you enjoyed the rain while it lasted! It will be limited again through the weekend. This will lead to more hot temperatures in the afternoon, which could initiate more heat advisories.

This evening will have scattered showers and storms around early on. After sunset, things will begin to wind down. There will be a few lingering showers and maybe a couple storms up to about nightfall. So, if you are out at all this evening you will likely need an umbrella. The rain will be scattered, but at least it is helping with the temperatures. Wherever we see rain, it will be much cooler, possibly in the 70s and lower 80s. It will still be humid though!

Overnight, look for all the rain to finally be gone. It will be dry most of the night. It will be mostly cloudy early, becoming a little more clear late. I do not expect any rain first thing Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be kept up overnight, only cooling to the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be another hot day. I expect another heat advisory to be issued. Therefore, use plenty of caution while outdoors. Highs will get up to the mid 90s with the feels-like temperatures getting beyond the 100 degree mark. Should be as high as about 108 in a couple spots. As far as any relief, I do not expect much, if any rain popping up. So, it will be dry for most of the ArkLaTex. Rain chances are only at 20%.

Thursday and Friday will go back up to the upper 90s with those high temperatures. So, expect more of the same heat. Make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day. Water is the best choice, even over other sport drinks. There will be about a 10% chance for a quick shower. So again, most of you will stay dry and not see a drop of rain. I would not rely on any rain to help cool temperatures down.

By this upcoming weekend, it will still be very hot. Possibly even hotter than what we had over the week. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Since it is so hot for several days, I think we can safely call this the beginning of the “dog days of summer”. This weekend will also bring little to no rain with only a 10% chance for a quick shower. So, the rain chance is not zero, but it is close. Any weekend plans look good to go, but it will be hot, so use extra caution while outside.

Know the signs of heat illness (KSLA News 12)

With all the heat around and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

In the tropics, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! The Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, which in turn is inhibiting the possibility of any formation. It should remain this way at least for another week or two.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week! Stay hydrated and cool in this heat!

