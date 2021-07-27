Police still searching for Hope woman who has been missing for 6+ years

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is still searching for a woman who went missing in 2015.

Madeline Tomlin, 25, is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs about 115 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen in the Fulton area. Police are still searching for her after she was reported missing on May 19, 2015.

Anyone with information on Tomlin’s whereabouts should call 870-722-2561.

