Police still searching for Hope woman who has been missing for 6+ years

Madeline Tomlin, 25, was first reported missing May 19, 2015. Police in Hope, Ark. are still searching for her.(Hope Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is still searching for a woman who went missing in 2015.

Madeline Tomlin, 25, is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs about 115 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen in the Fulton area. Police are still searching for her after she was reported missing on May 19, 2015.

Anyone with information on Tomlin’s whereabouts should call 870-722-2561.

