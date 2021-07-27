Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Paramedics, first responders facing challenges as COVID-19 numbers increase again

First responders, paramedics are facing high temperatures while attempting to assist those...
First responders, paramedics are facing high temperatures while attempting to assist those seeking medical attention.(Pafford EMS | Pafford EMS)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow along with hospitalizations, EMS and first responders are facing new and continuing challenges.

Clay Hobbs is the chief operating officer for Pafford EMS Services. He says that the call volume has increased regarding new COVID-19 cases. However, he said that there are other factors for paramedics to deal with.

“We also have the stress of paramedics having to wear isolation gear for our PPE,” Hobbs said. “Such as an N95 mask and Tyvek suits and so forth. As the temperatures continue to rise, with heat indexes of 110 degrees, it’s difficult for our paramedics to wear that personal protection equipment while getting in and out of ambulances, taking care of patients.”

Crews not only have to worry about possibly catching COVID-19; but also bringing it home to their families.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

Latest News

File: Photo of school bus
Only 9% of Louisiana school-aged children vaccinated against COVID
Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
DOC suspends visitation, volunteering at Louisiana’s state-run prisons due to fourth COVID surge