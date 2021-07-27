Paramedics, first responders facing challenges as COVID-19 numbers increase again

(KSLA) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow along with hospitalizations, EMS and first responders are facing new and continuing challenges.

Clay Hobbs is the chief operating officer for Pafford EMS Services. He says that the call volume has increased regarding new COVID-19 cases. However, he said that there are other factors for paramedics to deal with.

“We also have the stress of paramedics having to wear isolation gear for our PPE,” Hobbs said. “Such as an N95 mask and Tyvek suits and so forth. As the temperatures continue to rise, with heat indexes of 110 degrees, it’s difficult for our paramedics to wear that personal protection equipment while getting in and out of ambulances, taking care of patients.”

Crews not only have to worry about possibly catching COVID-19; but also bringing it home to their families.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.