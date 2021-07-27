Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport & CPSO team up for back-to-school safety event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport and the LA National Guard COVID Strike Team will provide free COVID testing and vaccinations at the Backpack & School Supply giveaway for those who are eligible.

Who: Alpha Media, Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and LA National Guard COVID Strike Team

What: Backpack & school supply giveaway, plus free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave.

The new school year is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for school supply shopping. Alpha Media Shreveport has teamed up with Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town for a Back To School Give-Away of up to 500 backpacks. Students from Caddo, Bossier, and the surrounding areas will receive free daily essentials needed for the classroom to begin the school year.

“Teaching children about safety and ensuring their well-being is the mission of Sheriff’s Safety Town, so we share a common goal with Alpha Media in wanting to see our children succeed,” said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. “This event will provide much-needed relief for parents who have been affected financially by the pandemic and will be exciting for the students to receive new school supplies. We at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office are eager to see students return to school well-equipped and prepared to start the new year and look forward to welcoming them back to Safety Town.”

The Southern Shreveport Jags Football team and multiple partners will team up for this great citywide event. School supply drives allow the community to help children in need begin the school year with all of the tools they need for academic success. Whether classes are online or in-person, students can start the semester ready to succeed.

VP/Market Manager of Alpha Media Shreveport Cary Camp expressed gratitude for fellow event participants, stating that it’s “exciting to see so many people willing to partner with us to get students ready for the first day of class.” Due to the pandemic, many events like this did not happen last year, and some parents were unable to receive assistance with school supplies. It takes community support to make things like this happen, and I’m delighted to see the community come together.”

The event will occur on Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town. For more information or if you would like to participate, please contact the Director of Sales & Marketing at Alpha Media Shreveport Rasheeda Simmons at 318-841-0819 or via email rasheeda.simmons@alphamediausa.com.

