Man injured in Mooretown shooting; suspect sought
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot three times — and police are searching for the gunman.
Officers got the call around 11 p.m. to the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
At the scene, they found a man with three gunshots to his upper torso. Witnesses told police that he and the victim were walking when a car drove by and fired three shots.
Police do not have a suspect at this time. No arrests were made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
