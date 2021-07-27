Man injured in Mooretown shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot three times — and police are searching for the gunman.

Officers got the call around 11 p.m. to the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.

At the scene, they found a man with three gunshots to his upper torso. Witnesses told police that he and the victim were walking when a car drove by and fired three shots.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. No arrests were made.

