Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began

(CDC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the state reported its second-highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic began with 6,797 cases on Tuesday, July 27.

The news comes on week after the state reported its third-highest daily case count of 5,388 cases on July 20.

Louisiana reported its highest daily case count of 6,882 cases on Jan. 6.

RELATED STORIES:

Health officials said 99.56% of Tuesday’s cases were from community spread and not congregate settings like nursing homes.

“The vast majority (99%) date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27), i.e., this is not a backlog. This is our continued surge,” LDH officials said in a tweet on Tuesday.

COVID cases are increasing among all age groups with the age group of 18-29 year-olds seeing the highest amount of cases, according to LDH.

Officials also say the Baton Rouge region is seeing the highest increase in COVID cases.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

Latest News

File: Photo of school bus
Only 9% of Louisiana school-aged children vaccinated against COVID
First responders, paramedics are facing high temperatures while attempting to assist those...
Paramedics, first responders facing challenges as COVID-19 numbers increase again
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
DOC suspends visitation, volunteering at Louisiana’s state-run prisons due to fourth COVID surge