Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the state reported its second-highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic began with 6,797 cases on Tuesday, July 27.
The news comes on week after the state reported its third-highest daily case count of 5,388 cases on July 20.
Louisiana reported its highest daily case count of 6,882 cases on Jan. 6.
Health officials said 99.56% of Tuesday’s cases were from community spread and not congregate settings like nursing homes.
“The vast majority (99%) date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27), i.e., this is not a backlog. This is our continued surge,” LDH officials said in a tweet on Tuesday.
COVID cases are increasing among all age groups with the age group of 18-29 year-olds seeing the highest amount of cases, according to LDH.
Officials also say the Baton Rouge region is seeing the highest increase in COVID cases.
