Live hand grenade, 2 other devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed
All three removed, detonated by Barksdale Air Force Base explosive ordnance disposal team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, authorities called in the bomb squad after a discovery at a late World War II veteran’s home.
Relatives were clearing out the residence in the 1600 block of West 17th Street when military ordnance was found in a storage shed there sometime around 3:15-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 26.
A spokesman for the explosive ordnance disposal team from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., said the grenade and the other two devices were live.
The EOD team safely removed all three from the shed then detonated them Monday night.
