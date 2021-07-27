Yokem Connection
Live hand grenade, 2 other devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

All three removed, detonated by Barksdale Air Force Base explosive ordnance disposal team
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as they were clearing out a late World War II veteran's home in the 1600 block of West 17th Street in Texarkana, Texas, the afternoon of July 26, 2021. A spokesman for Barksdale Air Force Base's EOD team said all three devices were live.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, authorities called in the bomb squad after a discovery at a late World War II veteran’s home.

Relatives were clearing out the residence in the 1600 block of West 17th Street when military ordnance was found in a storage shed there sometime around 3:15-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 26.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A spokesman for the explosive ordnance disposal team from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., said the grenade and the other two devices were live.

The EOD team safely removed all three from the shed then detonated them Monday night.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

