‘I’ve been helping the community’: Students gain priceless life and work experience thanks to Caddo Commission

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University senior, Elaine Hamilton, never anticipated she’d be interning at Goodwill Industries on E 70th Street in Shreveport, but over the course of the summer, the aspiring social worker is helping members of her community find jobs, while also learning about the value of giving back.

“I’ve been literally helping the community,” Hamilton said. “Most of the people that come here ask for help to find jobs and have been around in the community.”

Hamilton is one of dozens of college students and teenagers participating in the Caddo Parish Commission Summer Worker Program, an initiative of two commissioners, Lynn Cawthorne of District 6 and Steven Jackson of District 3.

“As they matriculate through college, it gives them a real life experience about what it means not only to grow up in Shreveport-Caddo, but what it looks like and feels like to grow up in this local community,” Cawthorne explained. “This gives them [students] an opportunity to have experience in their chosen profession, real life experience, and the ability to connect them back with the community where they are from.”

Students are placed in dozens of organizations, from non-profits to government entities. Ideally, they’re working in a location that aligns with their college major. Some of those organizations include the Arc of Shreveport-Bossier, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Ayers Career College, SUSLA Dental, University Veterinary Hospital, Sci-Port, and the David Raines Community Health Center, among many others.

“I think it shows them where they grew up from an adult perspective,” Cawthorne said. “It’s one thing to grow up and go to high school, but I think it’s going to give them perspective about what it means to grow up and be a part of this society.”

Jackson says the intent of the program is to keep these young, motivated professionals close to home. Both Cawthorne and Jackson acknowledge the challenge of losing recent, local, and talented graduates to larger cities, such as Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.

“We have to send a message, an intentional message, to students who are from Shreveport, Louisiana that your hometown is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Jackson mentioned. “It is not just a place where we breed you and migrate to some other place.”

Following a violent week in Shreveport, the commissioners added how these productive and fruitful summer work programs also work to keep students occupied and out of trouble.

“I’m always an advocate of if you give students something constructive to do, they will have less propensity to get in trouble, less propensity to get involved in a life of crime,” Jackson said. “Our hope and goal is that the program evolves. We can never do enough with investing in the lives of our youth.”

As Hamilton enjoys her final weeks of summer before heading back to Grambling, she believes the guidance, experience, and challenges provided by the summer work program will continue to shape her into a strong leader.

“I’ve grown to evolve and understand the world,” she said.

