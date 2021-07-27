Heat Advisory begins at noon. Rain and storms possible this afternoon

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Tuesday will be an interesting day with the best chances for rain and storms but also still hot and steamy with a Heat Advisory attached to it. So keep the rain gear and the water handy.

Today: Morning temperatures are already in the upper 70s and low 80s and will hang around this through the morning as you head to work as well. Not tracking any rain for the morning commute. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the mid 90s. During the afternoon hours showers and thunderstorms will pop up and bring heavy downpours at times. Not everyone will see rain but today’s coverage will be the best we’ll see this week.

Overnight temperatures are not changing much but will fall to the mid and upper 70s once again.

Wednesday: calm clear and dry to start the day with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Highs tomorrow will still be around the mid 90s which is not bad considering it’s near average for this time of year. Rain and thunderstorm chances are around 30% and mainly popping up during the afternoon hours and will be gone after sunset. Not looking as numerous as Tuesday but still better than what we’ve seen.

Thursday and Friday: Get ready for another warm up! Heat advisories will likely be needed as high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and heat indices will climb as well. Rain chances will back to being limited to none.

This weekend will be HOT HOT HOT again! Highs this weekend are trending in the upper 90s near triple digits! Rain chances will be very hard to come by and heat advisories may be issued. Stay cool during the days and check on your neighbors and keep an eye on your pets.

Have a great day!

