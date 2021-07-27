Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hannah Sheffield’s alleged killer indicted

Bossier City woman was driving home when a handgun was fired into her car, authorities say
A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted 31-year-old Demetrius McCoy, of Bossier City, on a...
A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted 31-year-old Demetrius McCoy, of Bossier City, on a charge of second-degree murder. He's accused of shooting 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield as the Bossier City woman was driving just before 8:30 p.m. April 10, 2021, near McElroy Street at Evans Street. Her car then crashed into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett Street in Bossier City. She died at a hospital just days after her birthday.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A grand jury has found enough evidence for a Bossier City man to stand trial in connection with the shooting death of a motorist.

The Bossier Parish grand jurors indicted 31-year-old Demetrius McCoy on a charge of second-degree murder, the Bossier district attorney’s office reports.

He’s accused of shooting 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield as she was driving just before 8:30 p.m. April 10, 2021, near McElroy Street at Evans Street in Bossier City. She then traveled less than a quarter mile and her car crashed into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett Street.

Investigators believe the Bossier City woman was driving home from work when she was shot, according to the district attorney’s office. Her friends previously told KSLA News 12 that she was returning home from a dinner that Saturday night.

Detectives have said that their investigation shows McCoy allegedly fired a handgun at the vehicle that Sheffield was driving. Police have emphasized that she was not hit by a stray bullet.

Sheffield died at a hospital just days after her birthday, which was April 7.

McCoy, who was arrested and booked April 14, remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing while awaiting his trial. He faces a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted as charged.

RELATED:
Two men indicted in shooting death of woman on Interstate 220
Residents gather for Please Stop the Killing Nation community prayer walk in Bossier City
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Hannah Sheffield (VIDEO)
Bossier City man charged in shooting, crash death
Friends, family react to death of 29-year-old woman shot while in her car (VIDEO)
Friends of driver who died after being shot, crashing her car say they can’t imagine how this happened
INTERVIEW: Apostle Lonzo Sheffield remembers his daughter (VIDEO)
BCPD investigating fatal shooting and crash; 1 woman dead

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
Child fighting for his life after being shot
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

Latest News

Shreveport residents react to updated CDC mask guidance
Two people were arrested in Caddo Parish's largest fentanyl bust ever.
2 arrested in largest fentanyl bust ever in Caddo Parish
Police looking for missing woman
Police looking for missing woman
'The Good Stuff' teen in critical condition after shooting
'The Good Stuff' teen in critical condition after shooting