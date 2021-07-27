Hannah Sheffield’s alleged killer indicted

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A grand jury has found enough evidence for a Bossier City man to stand trial in connection with the shooting death of a motorist.

The Bossier Parish grand jurors indicted 31-year-old Demetrius McCoy on a charge of second-degree murder, the Bossier district attorney’s office reports.

He’s accused of shooting 29-year-old Hannah Sheffield as she was driving just before 8:30 p.m. April 10, 2021, near McElroy Street at Evans Street in Bossier City. She then traveled less than a quarter mile and her car crashed into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett Street.

Investigators believe the Bossier City woman was driving home from work when she was shot, according to the district attorney’s office. Her friends previously told KSLA News 12 that she was returning home from a dinner that Saturday night.

Detectives have said that their investigation shows McCoy allegedly fired a handgun at the vehicle that Sheffield was driving. Police have emphasized that she was not hit by a stray bullet.

Sheffield died at a hospital just days after her birthday, which was April 7.

McCoy, who was arrested and booked April 14, remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing while awaiting his trial. He faces a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted as charged.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.