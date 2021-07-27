Yokem Connection
Friends remember DeSoto Parish teen killed after being hit by pickup while walking home from work

Jasilyn Grimes, 17, was killed Saturday, July 24, 2021 after being hit by a pickup truck in DeSoto Parish, La.(Mary Hensley)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - If you ask anyone who knew Jasilyn Grimes, they’d tell you she was talented, fun, and always ready to listen.

Her friends sat they were stunned and devastated by her death.

“She was always at work, ready to play, smiling, laughing, joking with everybody,” said her bestfriend, Skyler Gosey.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, Jasilyn and her friend, Skyler, were walking home from work on Red Bluff Road. Troopers with Louisiana State Police say a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup that was headed eastbound on the road crested a hill and hit her.

Troopers say she later died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

“She helped me on everything, no matter what it was... she was just a loving, caring person,” her bestfriend, Janearia Freeman, said. “I still text her phone to this day. I text her phone this morning... and I’m going to keep calling and texting her.”

The truck’s driver was not injured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Friends of the Grimes family have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral costs; the service is set for Aug. 7. A memorial has also been set up at the crash site.

*NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

