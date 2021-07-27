Yokem Connection
2 arrested in largest fentanyl bust ever in Caddo Parish

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a recent investigation involving area law enforcement agencies resulted in the largest fentanyl seizure in Caddo Parish and the surrounding area.

Following a traffic stop on July 23, four pounds of fentanyl (in powder and pill form), along with other drugs were confiscated in west Caddo Parish.

The seizure occurred following investigations of Theresa Atkins, 47, of Frierson, by the DEA and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. Atkins was suspected of distributing large amounts of meth in DeSoto, Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Atkins’ vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police at around 3:20 a.m. at Jewells Avenue and I-20. Officials say a consensual search was conducted that resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, four pounds of methamphetamines and a hand gun.

Atkins and her passenger, Tanner Raney, 43, of Bossier City, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Both were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on federal charges.

In recent years, illicitly produced fentanyl has been associated with a dramatic increase in overdose fatalities ranging from 2,666 in 2011 to 31,335 in 2018, according to the DEA.

The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and the DEA.

