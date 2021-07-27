Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle wreck just south-southeast of Grambling and southwest of Ruston in Lincoln Parish, authorities report.

The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday, July 26 about a half mile east of Heard Road and about 1.4 miles west of Louisiana Highway 818, according to Louisiana State Police.

None of the juveniles was wearing a seat belt when the car crashed on Works Road, ejecting them, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt told KSLA News 12.

The injured child was flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Further details about the accident are expected to be released the morning of Tuesday, July 27.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.