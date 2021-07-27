Yokem Connection
Crash kills 3 children, critically hurts another child

The injured juvenile was flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment
Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021,...
Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash July 26, 2021, in Lincoln Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. (Source: Gray TV photo illustration)(Jamal Smalls)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three children died and another child was critically hurt in a one-vehicle wreck just south-southeast of Grambling and southwest of Ruston in Lincoln Parish, authorities report.

The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday, July 26 about a half mile east of Heard Road and about 1.4 miles west of Louisiana Highway 818, according to Louisiana State Police.

None of the juveniles was wearing a seat belt when the car crashed on Works Road, ejecting them, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt told KSLA News 12.

The injured child was flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Further details about the accident are expected to be released the morning of Tuesday, July 27.

