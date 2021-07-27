Yokem Connection
Child fighting for life after being shot

“... The suspect left in a dark-colored KIA sedan,” Shreveport police spokesman says
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport...
A child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting on Elmview Place in Shreveport that occurred just before 7 p.m. July 26, 2021. A police spokesman said the shooter left in a dark-colored KIA sedan.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A child is fighting for their life after being shot in Shreveport.

“We have what appears to be a 13-year-old shot in buttocks and (the bullet) came out of the lower abdomen, so we consider it to be life-threatening,” said a police spokesman on the scene.

The wounded child has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting on Elmview Place occurred at 6:58 p.m. Monday, July 26.

Responding officers found a shell casing and witnesses on the scene between Pickwick Place and Woodmont Place that is immediately east of Hyde Park, the spokesman said.

“That’s all we know at this time other than the fact that the suspect left in a dark-colored KIA sedan.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers https://www.facebook.com/CaddoCrimeStoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website https://www.cscrimestoppers.org/ or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

