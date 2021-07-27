Yokem Connection
Blaze destroys vacant home, spreads to former business; firefighter hospitalized

Shreveport fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire at a vacant home on...
Shreveport fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire at a vacant home on Tuesday, July 27.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed one building and damaged another.

Dispatchers got the call just after 12:15 a.m. regarding a fire at a vacant home in the 200 block of Vine Street.

Firefighters spent more than an hour working to extinguish the blaze at the vacant home.

According to a news release from the Shreveport Fire Department, the on-scene commander made the decision not to send any firemen into the structure, and attempt to extinguish the fire from outside.

Two more fire companies were requested to assist with bringing the fire under control.

As the flames raged, the fire spread to the former Nissen and Associates building. That wood frame single-story building was the size of the house and was fully engaged in flames.

“It took 11 fire companies with 29 firefighters to bring the vacant house fire situation under control by 12:53 a.m.,” reads a news release by Chief Clarence Reese, Jr.

One firefighter at the scene was sent to a Shreveport hospital after becoming ill at the scene.

