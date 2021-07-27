Authorities seeking identity of shirtless man who repeatedly burgled hangars at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man?
On Saturday, July 24, at the Shreveport Regional Airport, a man was captured on surveillance footage after he burglarized two airport hangars, according to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.
Authorities say that after unsuccessfully attempting to steal a vehicle, he then went into another hangar and then stole two others. While he was fleeing, he ended up stopping, abandoning the vehicle.
Later, the same man came back to the same hangar and stole another vehicle which was later recovered the next day.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.