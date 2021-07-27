Yokem Connection
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect

Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches is being held on a $2 million bond for a murder charge.

Sunday the Nacogdoches police found the body of Carole Favro, 72, who died as a result of an assault.

According to authorities “first responders attempted life-saving measures, and she was transported to the closest hospital, the victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

During their investigation, NPD investigators developed enough probable cause to charge Delgado with murder in connection with Favro’s death.

Previous: Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.

