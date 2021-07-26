Very hot temperatures leads to heat advisory for Monday

(KSLA) - Temperatures got hot over the weekend and will continue to be so today. There is another heat advisory issued for all of the ArkLaTex which means the feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

Good Monday morning! It will be a very hot day with temperatures getting back into the upper 90s. “Very” slim chance a location in the ArkLaTex gets up to 100 degrees. However, that’s what it will feel like with all the humidity. The heat index today will be up in the 105-109 range. This is the reason for the heat advisory today. The clouds will also be on the increase through the day. There may even be a couple stray showers in a few places this afternoon. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Most of you will stay dry. It’s a good day to sit by the pool, or to just stay inside where it’s cooler!

Tuesday and Wednesday will only be slightly cooler. I’m talking only about a degree or two. It may still be hot enough to warrant more heat advisories too. Therefore, use plenty of caution while outdoors this week. Highs will get up to the mid to upper 90s with the feels-like temperatures getting beyond the 100 degree mark. Granted, there will also be a couple showers popping up in the afternoon. They will be very scattered, so not everyone will see rain. Those that do may have a temporary cool down, but will heat back up rather quickly.

Thursday and Friday will go back up to the upper 90s with those high temperatures. So, expect more of the same heat. Make sure you’re staying hydrated in the heat throughout the day. Water is the best choice, even over other sport drinks. There will be about a 10-20% chance for a quick shower. So again, most of you will stay dry and not see a drop of rain. I would not rely on any rain to help cool temperatures down.

By this upcoming weekend, it will still be very hot. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Since it is so hot for several days, I think we can safely call this the beginning of the “dog days of summer”. This weekend will also bring little to no rain with only a 10% chance for a quick shower. So, the rain chance is not zero, but it is close. Any weekend plans look good to go, but it will be hot.

Know the signs of heat illnesses (KSLA News 12)

With all the heat around and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

In the tropics, that same disturbance in the western Atlantic is now no longer expected to develop. This area of storms is moving ashore Monday and will run out of time to develop. So, this will just bring some rain to Florida and South Carolina. Elsewhere, it is remaining quiet, which is just what we love! The Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, which in turn is inhibiting the possibility of any formation. It should remain this way at least for another week or two.

Have a fabulous Monday and an even better week! Stay hydrated and cool in this heat!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.