Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left two injured on the morning of July 26.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Broadway in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Shreveport police say that a group of women was fighting when one fired multiple shots, hitting two other women.

The injured women are expected to be okay.

Police say that at this time, a suspect was detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.

