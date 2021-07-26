Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left two injured on the morning of July 26.
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Broadway in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.
Shreveport police say that a group of women was fighting when one fired multiple shots, hitting two other women.
The injured women are expected to be okay.
Police say that at this time, a suspect was detained.
The shooting remains under investigation.
