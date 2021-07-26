Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained

Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots, hitting two other women.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left two injured on the morning of July 26.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Broadway in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Shreveport police say that a group of women was fighting when one fired multiple shots, hitting two other women.

The injured women are expected to be okay.

Police say that at this time, a suspect was detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after being struck by a pickup
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two...
Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated

Latest News

According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new...
Louisiana OMVs to require face masks as COVID-19 cases rise
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Ring doorbell captures bright object falling from the sky
Teen dies after being hit by a pickup
Grand Cane teenager dies after being struck by a pickup