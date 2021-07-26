Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their exiting grant of rights agreements.”

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

Revenue from the Big 12′s TV deals make up the bulk of the $34.5 million the league distributed to its members this year.

Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after being struck by a pickup
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two...
Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated

Latest News

two
Two women injured in shooting
maskin
Masks make return at Louisiana OMVs
jbe
Mask mandate in place at Louisiana OMVs
More than 50 medical groups are calling on health care employers to require their workers to...
Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers