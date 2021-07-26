TEEN FEST coming to Shreveport in effort to get kids vaccinated ahead of new school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A festival for teens is coming to Shreveport ahead of the 2021-22 school year in an effort to get eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19.

TEEN FEST will be held Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave.) in Shreveport. Kids ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered.

The festival will feature lots of fun for students, including DJ Jabba, prizes, food, and more. Pastor Brian Wilson will speak at the event. Health screenings will also be offered. Students who get vaccinated can register for Louisiana’s Shot at a Million vaccine lottery for a chance to win a $100,000 scholarship.

Schools in the area are competing to get the most students vaccinated. The school that takes first prize will receive two Ernest Orleans gift certificates valued at $200. Second prize will get two passes for free Holmes Honda car washes for a year (valued at $216). Third prize will win two $100 gift certificates to Superior Steakhouse. All vaccinated students can enter for a chance to win other prizes; five winners will be selected.

For more details about the festival, call Dock Voorhies at 318-780-7144 or email dockvoorhies@bellsouth.net.

