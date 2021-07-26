Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

TEEN FEST coming to Shreveport in effort to get kids vaccinated ahead of new school year

TEEN FEST will be held in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, July 31 in an effort to get students...
TEEN FEST will be held in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, July 31 in an effort to get students vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 school year.(TEEN FEST)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A festival for teens is coming to Shreveport ahead of the 2021-22 school year in an effort to get eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19.

TEEN FEST will be held Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave.) in Shreveport. Kids ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered.

The festival will feature lots of fun for students, including DJ Jabba, prizes, food, and more. Pastor Brian Wilson will speak at the event. Health screenings will also be offered. Students who get vaccinated can register for Louisiana’s Shot at a Million vaccine lottery for a chance to win a $100,000 scholarship.

Schools in the area are competing to get the most students vaccinated. The school that takes first prize will receive two Ernest Orleans gift certificates valued at $200. Second prize will get two passes for free Holmes Honda car washes for a year (valued at $216). Third prize will win two $100 gift certificates to Superior Steakhouse. All vaccinated students can enter for a chance to win other prizes; five winners will be selected.

For more details about the festival, call Dock Voorhies at 318-780-7144 or email dockvoorhies@bellsouth.net.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after being struck by a pickup
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two...
Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters

Latest News

jbe
Mask mandate in place at Louisiana OMVs
maskin
Masks make return at Louisiana OMVs
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new...
Louisiana OMVs to require face masks as COVID-19 cases rise