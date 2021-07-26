Shreveport opening cooling centers as heat advisories continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As more heat advisories are expected to be issued the week of July 26, the City of Shreveport is opening cooling centers for residents to take advantage of.

The cooling center will be located at SPAR facilities and will be available to anyone seeking shelter from the heat. There will be air conditioning, free bottled water, and designated seating areas. The centers will be opened Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed.

The following locations will serve as cooling centers:

A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 E. 79th St.

Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy Dr.

David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.

Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.

Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.

Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.

