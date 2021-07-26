Yokem Connection
Shreveport Navy veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allens are a match in more ways than one. The Shreveport couple shares both love and kidneys.

LeVar Allen served in the U.S. Navy from 1998 to 2001. His wife, Brandy, says he already does so much for her and the country, but he could not just stand by when Brandy was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April of 2020.

“Instantly, I knew that I was going to [donate my kidney],” LeVar said, smiling. “I love her.”

The virus had attacked Brandy’s kidneys.

“By day four, I started to feel very ill. My husband took me to the hospital and they said, ‘You’re in kidney failure,’” Brandy explained.

Since that moment, Brandy has been on dialysis. She has visited clinics in Shreveport, Jackson, Mississippi, and Dallas.

“It was a three to five-year waiting period,” LeVar said.

“You also get microvascular clotting, a vascular disease, from it, so you get little clots all over the place. If they happen to go to your kidney, then your kidney doesn’t get the blood supply it’s supposed to,” Dr. David Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold performed the transplant for the couple at Baylor University Medical Center earlier in early July. The couple is staying in Dallas for a few more weeks while they recover.

