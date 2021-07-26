Yokem Connection
Sheriff’s office establishes memorial for Caddo Parish deputy killed while responding to crash

CPSO has put up a memorial for Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker, who was killed Friday, July 23, 2021 while helping to direct traffic after an earlier wreck.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has enacted a memorial for a deputy that was killed while responding to a wreck.

Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker, 82, with CPSO was killed Friday, July 23 when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle while he was helping direct traffic at the scene of an earlier wreck. It happened on I-49 N near mile marker 228.

A memorial for Thacker has been set up at CPSO’s south substation, located at 9956 Mansfield Rd. Funeral arrangements for the deputy have not yet been set.

