Sheriff’s office establishes memorial for Caddo Parish deputy killed while responding to crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has enacted a memorial for a deputy that was killed while responding to a wreck.

Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker, 82, with CPSO was killed Friday, July 23 when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle while he was helping direct traffic at the scene of an earlier wreck. It happened on I-49 N near mile marker 228.

A memorial for Thacker has been set up at CPSO’s south substation, located at 9956 Mansfield Rd. Funeral arrangements for the deputy have not yet been set.

