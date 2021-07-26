Yokem Connection
People in ArkLaTex who waited to get vaccine explain why they’re getting it now

Vaccination rates are on the rise, but health experts say more people need to get the shot, particularly as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people in the ArkLaTex who waited to get the COVID-19 vaccine are getting it now. So what changed?

KSLA’s Tayler Davis talked to some of those people Monday, July 26 as Louisiana reported 7,592 new cases over the weekend. As of Monday, more than 1,200 people in the state are hospitalized with the virus as well.

Tonight on News 12, hear why these people are now encouraging others to get the shot.

