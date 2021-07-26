Next #SaferShreveport gathering to focus on fighting crime, recruiting officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Law enforcement and crimefighting will be the focus of the next #SaferShreveport gathering.

The Week 5 installment of the eight-week campaign will be held Monday, July 26 starting at 3 p.m.

Shreveport Police Department officials will discuss proactive efforts to enforce the law, including the emergency supplemental patrol, according to a Facebook post.

And updates will be provided on the Police Department’s recruitment efforts as well as several other ongoing initiatives, city officials say.

Also, a representative of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers will share how law enforcement officers and people in the community “... can work together to create a #SaferShreveport.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.