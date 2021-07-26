Major New Orleans hospitals pausing non-urgent procedures amid surge of COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Children’s Medical Center, or LCMC, announced Monday a pause on all non-urgent procedures until the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

All LCMC health facilities, including Touro, West and East Jefferson, N.O. East, and UMC, will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stay effective Thurs., July 29.

If you have an upcoming procedure that falls into this category, your provider will reach out to you with more information. If you have specific questions on whether your procedure falls into this category, we encourage you to reach out to your provider.

Visitor policies have also been modified. Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day. COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless in an end-of-life care, hospice, or critical illness on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

