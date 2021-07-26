Yokem Connection
Nearly 1,000 Louisianans have been hospitalized with COVID in one month

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In roughly one month’s time, nearly 1,000 people, most of which are unvaccinated, have been admitted to hospitals in Louisiana with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have risen over 400% since June 20, when the state reported 242 patients in hospitals, the lowest number since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s department of health, 1,221 people are in hospitals statewide and 113 are on ventilators as of July 26.

Officials say 97% of those people in hospitals are unvaccinated.

