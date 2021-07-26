Yokem Connection
KSLA
Man wounded in drive-by shooting

Bullet went through one of the victim’s legs, officer says
A man was shot in one of his legs in a drive-by on Sunnybrook Street in Shreveport that happened about 7:03 p.m. Sunday, July 25 , Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That's in the neighborhood of Sunset Acres Elementary School.(Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Kenley Hargett
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened about 7:03 p.m. Sunday, July 25 on Sunnybrook Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s in the neighborhood of Sunset Acres Elementary School and Brush Bayou.

An officer on the scene between Hearne Avenue and West Canal Boulevard said the bullet went through one of the victim’s legs.

The wound did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

