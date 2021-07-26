Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana OMVs to require face masks as COVID-19 cases rise

According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new cases per capita.
According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new...
According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new cases per capita. Louisiana also falls very near the bottom of the list for vaccinations.(Pixabay)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - As a result of a new surge of coronavirus cases, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is taking precautions to prevent the spread.

Starting on Monday, July 26, face masks will be required at all OMV locations in the state of Louisiana.

If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new cases per capita. Louisiana also falls very near the bottom of the list for vaccinations.

Edward’s newly released guidance encourages Louisianians, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to mask up inside and practice social distancing.

Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease specialist with LSU Health Shreveport, says as COVID-19 cases increase locally, numbers are up for vaccinations.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of folks in each day to get vaccinated,” Vanchiere said. “Probably the best point of comparison is a month ago, we were doing 20 to 30 vaccinations a day. Now, we’re doing closer to 100 vaccinations a day. So we’re at two to three times as many vaccinations compared to a month ago.”

Gov. Edwards is encouraging all Louisianans to get tested for COVID-19 if they’ve suspected exposure to the virus.

Back at the OMV, state officials ask that you check the OMV website to see if you can do what you need online - to avoid coming in person.

Take a look at the list of online OMV services here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after being struck by a pickup
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two...
Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated

Latest News

Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife...
Congressman Clay Higgins announces he has COVID for the second time
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus