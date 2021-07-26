Louisiana OMVs to require face masks as COVID-19 cases rise

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - As a result of a new surge of coronavirus cases, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is taking precautions to prevent the spread.

Starting on Monday, July 26, face masks will be required at all OMV locations in the state of Louisiana.

If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

According to La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state is currently leading the nation in for new cases per capita. Louisiana also falls very near the bottom of the list for vaccinations.

Edward’s newly released guidance encourages Louisianians, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to mask up inside and practice social distancing.

Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease specialist with LSU Health Shreveport, says as COVID-19 cases increase locally, numbers are up for vaccinations.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of folks in each day to get vaccinated,” Vanchiere said. “Probably the best point of comparison is a month ago, we were doing 20 to 30 vaccinations a day. Now, we’re doing closer to 100 vaccinations a day. So we’re at two to three times as many vaccinations compared to a month ago.”

Gov. Edwards is encouraging all Louisianans to get tested for COVID-19 if they’ve suspected exposure to the virus.

Back at the OMV, state officials ask that you check the OMV website to see if you can do what you need online - to avoid coming in person.

Take a look at the list of online OMV services here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.