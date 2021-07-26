Homeless shelters in Texarkana doing what they can to help during intense summer heat

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Feels like temperatures in the ArkLaTex will continue to rise over the week of July 26, causing many to make adjustments in their daily routines. Some of those affected most are the homeless, but shelters in the area are working to provide a place to cool off.

“The temperature is rising big time,” said one resident, James Hunt.

Monday was not good for walking the streets of Texarkana, with the feels like temperature in the triple digits.

“It’s hot. I don’t like the heat. I’m trying to get back to the Salvation Army. I’m a resident there,” said LaTonya Washington.

Randy Sams Outreach Shelter in Texarkana, Texas is doing what it can to help its clients and others beat the heat by offering water to those who have to be out.

“I’m glad they can because without it, it would be hard out here,” said Will Lee.

Normally at this homeless shelter, residents must leave during the daytime hours, but due to safety concerns when the feels like temperature approaches 95° or more, residents are allowed to stay inside.

“It’s a blessing, truly is,” said Joseph Hebron.

“If for some reason they have a medical condition which requires that threshold is lower for them, then we just ask they bring a doctors note explaining it needs to be a different temperature cut off,” said Jennifer Lacefield, shelter director.

Lacefield says they the excessive heat is increasing expenses at the shelter and they could use some extra support from the community.

“We are incurring more air conditioning cost. We are also running low on items like deodorant, hygiene items, so it would be helpful if the community could bring more of those by,” Lacefield said.

Lacefield says they’re preparing to battle the heat for the next several weeks.

“Everybody needs to stay in. It really need to be like that. It is too hot out there,” said Hebron.

Shelter officials are also asking for more bottled water and Gatorade.

