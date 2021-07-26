Heat Advisory until 7pm. More hot weather for the work week

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex. Heat Advisory continues until 7pm this evening so make sure to exercise caution if you have to be outside for work or play this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s for highs today with partly cloudy skies. Any chance for rain looks mainly near I-30 but chances are fairly low and mostly everyone will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: you guessed it! Another scorcher! Highs will be around the mid 90s and maybe only a degree or two ‘cooler’ but we’ll still have heat indices reaching the triple digits in the afternoon and evening hours. May reach heat advisory criteria in some areas once again, but a heat advisory so far has not been issued. Rain and thunderstorm chances look slightly better for the afternoon and evening but still a lot of dry areas!

Thursday and Friday will go back up to the upper 90s with those high temperatures. So, expect more of the same heat. Make sure you’re staying hydrated in the heat throughout the day. Water is the best choice, even over other sport drinks. There will be about a 10-20% chance for a quick shower. So again, most of you will stay dry and not see a drop of rain. I would not rely on any rain to help cool temperatures down.

By this upcoming weekend, it will still be very hot. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Since it is so hot for several days, I think we can safely call this the beginning of the “dog days of summer”. This weekend will also bring little to no rain with only a 10% chance for a quick shower. So, the rain chance is not zero, but it is close. Any weekend plans look good to go, but it will be hot.

Have a great work week!

