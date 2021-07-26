FILL THE BUS: Bossier Parish Libraries collecting school supply donations

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is teaming up with United Way of Northwest Louisiana to collect school supplies for students in need.

The drive will be held from July 26 to Aug. 26. School supplies can be dropped off at all Bossier Parish Library locations.

A list of library locations can be found online here.

Items needed include:

Pencils/pens (black, blue, and red)

Wide-ruled loose leaf paper

Bottles of glue/glue sticks

Safety scissors

Crayons

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.