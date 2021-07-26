Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

FILL THE BUS: Bossier Parish Libraries collecting school supply donations

Bossier Parish Libraries is collecting school supplies for kids in need.
Bossier Parish Libraries is collecting school supplies for kids in need.(wwny)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is teaming up with United Way of Northwest Louisiana to collect school supplies for students in need.

The drive will be held from July 26 to Aug. 26. School supplies can be dropped off at all Bossier Parish Library locations.

A list of library locations can be found online here.

Items needed include:

  • Pencils/pens (black, blue, and red)
  • Wide-ruled loose leaf paper
  • Bottles of glue/glue sticks
  • Safety scissors
  • Crayons

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after being struck by a pickup
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two...
Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters

Latest News

The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter is doing what it can to help the homeless during periods of...
Homeless shelters in Texarkana doing what they can to help during intense summer heat
Cooling centers are opening in Shreveport the week of July 26, 2021 as heat advisories are...
Shreveport opening cooling centers as heat advisories continue
CPSO has put up a memorial for Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker, who was killed Friday, July 23,...
Sheriff’s office establishes memorial for Caddo Parish deputy killed while responding to crash
Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year