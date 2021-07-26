Yokem Connection
Falling object lights up the night sky

Social media also is abuzz with posts by people in Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas who saw it
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring doorbell camera captured video about 9 p.m. July 25, 2021. What did you see?(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Doug Warner and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Did you see it?

A glowing object falling from the sky the night of Sunday, July 25?

Some think it was a meteor.

Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy’s Ring doorbell camera captured video about 9 p.m. of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky then appearing to explode in a burst of light.

Now she’s sharing the video with other KSLA News 12 viewers.

Social media also is abuzz with posts by KSLA News 12 viewers in Oklahoma, Louisiana and elsewhere in Texas who say they saw it too.

One KSLA News 12 viewer swears she saw something fall into Cross Lake.

That has not been confirmed. Nor has there been any official word on what the falling object is.

But if a meteor did hit the lake, or the ground, it then would be a meteorite.
Share your videos and photos of the shooting star with other KSLA News 12 viewers by clicking here
