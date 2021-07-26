Falling object lights up the night sky

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Did you see it?

A glowing object falling from the sky the night of Sunday, July 25?

Some think it was a meteor.

Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy’s Ring doorbell camera captured video about 9 p.m. of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky then appearing to explode in a burst of light.

Now she’s sharing the video with other KSLA News 12 viewers.

Bryan, Texas Meteor

Social media also is abuzz with posts by KSLA News 12 viewers in Oklahoma, Louisiana and elsewhere in Texas who say they saw it too.

One KSLA News 12 viewer swears she saw something fall into Cross Lake.

That has not been confirmed. Nor has there been any official word on what the falling object is.

But if a meteor did hit the lake, or the ground, it then would be a meteorite.

Brazos Valley Meteor

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.