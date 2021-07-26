Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DeSoto Parish firetruck damaged with spray paint graffiti; suspect wanted

Police are looking for Harley Clay Giecek, who's accused of spray painting a DeSoto Parish...
Police are looking for Harley Clay Giecek, who's accused of spray painting a DeSoto Parish firetruck.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly spray painted graffiti on a DeSoto Parish firetruck.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says on or around July 5, Harley Clay Giecek and an unknown accomplice got into the Fire District 8 station on Carmel Loop and spray painted a firetruck, both on the outside and inside.

A DeSoto Parish firetruck was spray painted on or around July 5, 2021.
A DeSoto Parish firetruck was spray painted on or around July 5, 2021.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says the damage has rendered the truck inoperable.

One suspect is already in custody, officials say, but Giecek is still wanted. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 318-872-3956.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after being struck by a pickup
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
Falling object lights up the night sky
Shreveport police say that a group of women were fighting when one fired multiple shots,...
Two women injured in morning shooting; suspect detained
In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two...
Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters

Latest News

Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.
Nearly 1,000 Louisianans have been hospitalized with COVID in one month
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
two
Two women injured in shooting