DeSoto Parish firetruck damaged with spray paint graffiti; suspect wanted

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly spray painted graffiti on a DeSoto Parish firetruck.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says on or around July 5, Harley Clay Giecek and an unknown accomplice got into the Fire District 8 station on Carmel Loop and spray painted a firetruck, both on the outside and inside.

A DeSoto Parish firetruck was spray painted on or around July 5, 2021. (DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says the damage has rendered the truck inoperable.

One suspect is already in custody, officials say, but Giecek is still wanted. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 318-872-3956.

