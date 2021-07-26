Yokem Connection
Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold in Tokyo

Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics...
Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOKYO (WAFB) - LSU’s Brooks Curry became the first Tiger Olympian to represent the United States in the pool and earn a gold medal as part of the 4x100 meter freestyle team.

The first Olympian in LSU history to take home a gold medal at the Olympic games, Curry also became the first Tiger to compete in the 4x100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics.

Curry swam in the prelims alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, taking first place in the second heat.

A native of Atlanta took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

