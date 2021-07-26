Yokem Connection
1 shot in leg near Watts Road and Cade Drive

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Shreveport Monday afternoon.

It happened July 26 around 3:30 p.m. on Watts Road near Cade Drive. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.

Police say one person was shot in the leg.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.

