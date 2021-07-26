1 shot in leg near Watts Road and Cade Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Shreveport Monday afternoon.

It happened July 26 around 3:30 p.m. on Watts Road near Cade Drive. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.

One person was shot in the leg on Watts Road in Shreveport, La. on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Shreveport Police Department reports. (KSLA)

One person was shot in the leg on Watts Road in Shreveport, La. on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Shreveport Police Department reports. (KSLA)

Police say one person was shot in the leg.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.