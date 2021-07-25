Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on Southwest Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page, NPD officers are still at the scene of the auto-pedestrian incident.

Preliminary information from the investigation shows that a vehicle traveling north on the loop struck a woman who had been walking in the road.

The woman was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries, the Facebook post stated.

“The victim’s identity is being held pending notification of family,” the Facebook post stated.

All northbound traffic on the Nacogdoches loop is being re-routed at this time.

“The NPD Traffic Division is currently on scene conducting an investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Expect delays and try to avoid the area. As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
Deputy Lonnie Thacker
Caddo Parish Deputy killed while responding to morning crash identified
1 dead after head-on crash in Red River Parish
Trail riders parade & block party
ArkLaTex trail riders gather in downtown Shreveport for parade, block party

Latest News

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman’s body found on E. Starr Ave.
Saying goodbye to Shamia Little
Parade of trail riders and block party
Man dies in head-on crash
Man dies in head-on crash