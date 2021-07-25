Yokem Connection
Teen dies after being struck by pickup

She and another person were walking in a dark area on Red Bluff Road when the truck crested a hill, LSP reports
(WCAX)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. — Authorities have released the name of the teenage pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle in DeSoto Parish.

The accident just after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24 claimed the life of Grand Cane resident Jasilyn Grimes, according to Louisiana State Police.

The 17-year-old and another pedestrian were walking in a dark area on Red Bluff Road east of U.S. Highway 171 when an eastbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup crested a hill and struck Grimes, Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

The teenager was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck’s driver, 23-year-old Keithville resident Noah Roberts, was not injured in the accident.

Louisiana State Police reports that impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

“When walking near a roadway, always make yourself visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials,” Odom advised. “Pedestrians who are walking at night should try to carry a flashlight for added safety.

“A person should always walk on a sidewalk,” he continued. “But if there is not a sidewalk available, you should always walk on the shoulder or, if no shoulder is available, as close to the roadway edge facing traffic.”

Troopers with Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop have investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths this year.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

