Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Lonnie Thacker
Caddo Parish Deputy killed while responding to morning crash identified
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
On Friday, July 23, 2021, Mayor Adrian Perkins issued a mask advisory for the City of Shreveport.
Shreveport mayor issues mask ‘advisory’ due to rise in highly transmissible Delta strain
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; suspect in custody
Lee King, DOB: 5/15/1994
Suspect in good Samaritan double shooting arrested in Dallas

Latest News

Saying goodbye to Shamia Little
Parade of trail riders and block party
Man dies in head-on crash
Man dies in head-on crash
Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support