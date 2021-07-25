Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two members of their teams.
In a post by the Haughton Fire Department, the agency asked for prayers following the death of Bossier Parish Fire District #1′s Firefighter Michael “Cowboy” Henry.
In Cullen, the Homer Fire Department announced the death of Chief Tommy “Flash” Arnold.
