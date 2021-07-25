Northwest Louisiana fire departments mourn loss of firefighters

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - In two posts on Facebook, two Northwest Louisiana fire departments announced the loss of two members of their teams.

In a post by the Haughton Fire Department, the agency asked for prayers following the death of Bossier Parish Fire District #1′s Firefighter Michael “Cowboy” Henry.

Please take time to pray for our area firefighters this morning. It has been a tough weekend. We have lost not one but... Posted by Haughton Fire Department on Sunday, July 25, 2021

In Cullen, the Homer Fire Department announced the death of Chief Tommy “Flash” Arnold.

Chief Tommy “Flash” Arnold of Cullen Fire Department - Rest Easy. Praying for the Arnold family and the Cullen Fire Department members. You will be missed! Posted by Homer Fire Department, Homer, La on Sunday, July 25, 2021

