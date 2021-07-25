Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police investigating after woman’s body found on E. Starr Ave.

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the Pinecrest subdivison. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the 2400 block of Starr Avenue Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Nacogdoches police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the 2400 block of E. Starr Ave. on a sick call at about7:34 a.m. Sunday. When the NPD officers got to the scene, they found a woman’s body.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, the press release stated.

“The Criminal Investigation Division is still currently on the scene,” the press release stated. “As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
Deputy Lonnie Thacker
Caddo Parish Deputy killed while responding to morning crash identified
1 dead after head-on crash in Red River Parish
Trail riders parade & block party
ArkLaTex trail riders gather in downtown Shreveport for parade, block party

Latest News

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
Saying goodbye to Shamia Little
Parade of trail riders and block party
Man dies in head-on crash
Man dies in head-on crash