‘It’s hot!’: Heat advisory issued for much of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are climbing into the triple digits.

According to our KSLA First Alert Meteorologists, much of the ArkLaTex is under a heat advisory.

“I feel like we normally have really hot summers; I don’t know if it’s just me, but it just feels hotter,” said Lainey Smith.

“I’m sweating for no reason right now,” Carey Washington said.

Just earlier this year, the ArkLaTex experienced historic winter storms. KSLA decided to ask people if they preferred the extreme heat or cold.

“I like being comfortable,” Washington said. “I don’t like to be too cold; I don’t like to be too hot.”

On the other hand, Smith said she enjoyed February’s winter storm.

“Like 60 degrees is cold here; then all of a sudden, it’s snowing here,” Smith said. “I liked it; I enjoyed it.”

Sylvia Johnson said she prefers to be cold, but would not want to experience the winter storm again.

