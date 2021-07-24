Yokem Connection
Trail riding showcase hosts parade in downtown Shreveport

Trail riders parade & block party
Trail riders parade & block party(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the afternoon of July 24, people came together for the Louisiana Trial Riders Parade and Block Party in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (801 Crockett Street) is hosting the event to showcase the contributions of African American cowboys to the trail riding culture of northwest Louisiana.

If you want to enjoy some great food and music, the celebration doesn’t end until 10 p.m.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at the event & trail riding history.

