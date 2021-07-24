Trail riding showcase hosts parade in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the afternoon of July 24, people came together for the Louisiana Trial Riders Parade and Block Party in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (801 Crockett Street) is hosting the event to showcase the contributions of African American cowboys to the trail riding culture of northwest Louisiana.

If you want to enjoy some great food and music, the celebration doesn’t end until 10 p.m.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at the event & trail riding history.

